SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Praise Zenenga, PhD at the University of Arizona speak on “Elections and Democracy in Africa” on Sunday, December 6. The meeting will be held in the Vermillion Room of the HOA-1 Clubhouse, with a coffee social at 9:15 a.m. The program will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Democracy across Africa is complex as there are different dynamics across the continent. While some countries are truly democratic, others are struggling. A major positive factor is the large active youth population that is becoming involved in politics.

Prof. Zenenga is head of Africana Studies at the University of Arizona, College of Humanities. He received an Interdisciplinary PhD in Theater and Drama from Northwestern University. His research and teaching focus on interdisciplinary approaches to understanding issues of identity, race, aesthetics, politics, social change and social justice in Africa and African Diaspora communities.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by applying science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.

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You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $20 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. The lecture program runs January to April and October to December. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

For dates of future programs go to our website at sbfreethinkers.wordpress.com.

For questions or to be added to the email list, email your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.