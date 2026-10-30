The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiards Club (PPB) would like to thank Quail Creek’s Billiard Club (QC), Travel Team Director Dennis Desmond and their members for the friendly competition, camaraderie and for hosting our billiard club. Thanks also go out to the PPB’s Tony “The Snake” Cardillo for organizing this event. On Saturday, October 10, the PPB Billiards Club traveled down to Quail Creek for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We would play in Quail Creek’s billiard room equipped with familiar 9-foot Diamond Pro-Am pool tables just like ours.

Our teams were Mike “The Lip” Collins and Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Dick “Pocket Blocker” Dunbar, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar and Gary “One Rail” Barlow, and Jack “Crash” Hoverter and Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu.

The format was simple. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-Ball with each game worth one point for the winning team. There was a total of 48 points in the match.

This rivalry started back in March of 2019 with the PPB defeating QC in SaddleBrooke. Since then, our competitions with QC have been as follows. PPB has won five times, and QC has won 1 time and tied the PPB 2 times.

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This match was another close one. The first round ended in a tie at 6 points for the PPB and 6 points for QC. The second-round and third round scores were identical to the first-round score, so after the third round the score is tied at 18 each. If the match ends in a tie the current owner keeps the plaque. We have had ownership of the plaque since Saturday, October 12, 2024. The PPB would need to win six games out of the final 12 to hold on to the Traveling Bronze Plaque. The PPB outperformed QC by winning the final round by a score of 7 to 5. That makes the final score PPB 25 and QC 23. We triumphantly brought the Traveling Bronze Plaques back to SaddleBrooke for mounting on our wall aside the other siven Traveling Bronze Plaques we currently possess!

After the match, both teams gathered at the Quail Creek Grill for a congenial luncheon and some fun banter. For more information about the Pool Players of the Brooke, email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.

RACK’EM UP!