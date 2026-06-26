The hot weather has arrived, and the gardening club’s tours are on hold until fall. Likewise, you may find that, short of watering, you have curtailed much of your normal gardening activity. And yet, we gardeners find that we need a little “fix” from time to time. So, what is a gardener to do during the long hot days of a Tucson summer? Come to our monthly Garden Talks! Mark your calendars for the fourth Sunday of the month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in MountainView’s Cactus room and you’ll never again miss one of our inspiring, educational presentations.

In April, we started this series of talks with a great, informative presentation by one of our club members and Master Gardener, Carmen Konkle. She used her twenty plus years of gardening in SaddleBrooke to explain the things she does during the month of May. Watering, fertilization and mulching were among the topics she covered. Carmen also allowed sufficient time to be sure that all questions from our guests were answered.

Our May talk featured Connie Kotke who shared her knowledge of the current water situation. She shared the availability of ground water and practical steps gardeners can take to keep their gardens healthy while preserving a precious and dwindling resource.

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In June we welcomed Michael Morse, owner of Inch-By-Inch. He educated us about all things related to earthworms. We learned of the healthy contributions they make to soil and how their castings are a rich source of nutrition for plants. He even explained how it is possible to raise and care for your own earthworms. Lastly, bags of worm castings and mega mulch were made available for purchase.

July’s talk will focus on things we can do to keep our plants healthy and bring our gardens through the hot months.

Our Gardening Club always welcomes new members, and we hope to have you join us at the end of each month as we learn more about gardening. The Gardening Club has an excellent website with lots of great gardening information specifically tailored to our Arizona climate. Applications for membership can be found at sbgardeningclub.weebly.com.