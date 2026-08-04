"I have a confession to make: I'm a lifelong Republican,'' Giles told the audience in Chicago and those watching on TV. "So I feel a little out of place tonight. But I feel more at home here than in today's Republican Party.''

Giles also said the GOP has become "the cult of Donald Trump,'' saying the then-former president made a lot of promises "but couldn't deliver a thing.''

Then, when Joe Biden bowed out of his reelection bid, Giles issued a statement saying that while he did not always agree with the then-president, "I never doubted his commitment to defending the Constitution,'' commending Biden's "leadership, bipartisanship, and dedication to this country."

Giles then went on to actively back Kamala Harris for president.

But Giles, whose position as Mesa mayor from 2014 through 2025 was officially nonpartisan, also told PBS in 2024 he was not ready to leave the Republican Party.

"I am more comfortable in terms of political positions in the Republican Party than I am in the Democratic Party,'' he said.

Giles also said at the time that Democrats appeared to favor "open borders.'' And he described himself as "pro-life.''

"I didn't leave the Republican Party,'' he said. "The Republican Party is trying desperately to leave me.''

The Biggs campaign wasted no time in jumping on the New York Times report Tuesday, constructing a website calling Hobbs and Giles "Kamala and Tim's choice for governor,'' the latter a reference to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' 2024 running mate. The site also contains links to various news stories about Giles' attendance at the DNC and his endorsement of Harris.