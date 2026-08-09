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Arizona HOAs can no longer foreclose on homeowners for as little as $1,200 in missed payments, and homeowners in communities with associations now have longer to pay what they owe.

New Arizona laws upped the amount homeowners must owe to $10,000 in missed assessments before an HOA can move to foreclose. Also, homeowners used to only have a year to catch up on late assessments. They now have 18 months.

Recent legislation and court cases have trended in favor of homeowners in communities with HOAs the past few years, Patrick MacQueen, a real estate attorney at Medalist Legal, said.

“HOAs used to have all the authority and all the power,” he said. “Recent court decisions and legislation, like how they can foreclose, are changing that.”

Homeowners in HOAs pay regular assessments that are monthly or yearly for the upkeep of their communities.

Millions of Arizonans live in HOA communities

More than 2.275 million people live in 10,300 communities with HOAs across Arizona, according to the Foundation for Community Association of Research. That ranks the state No. 11 in the United States for the most HOAs.

“Arizona now has the greatest protection from HOA-based foreclosure in the nation,” said Dennis Legere, founder of the Arizona Homeowners Coalition, an advocacy and lobbying group for people living in HOAs. HOAs in most other states also can foreclose for late fee payments.