Members of the British Club recently gathered for an enjoyable evening of great food, lively conversation, and warm fellowship at Fork & Fire Smokehouse and Grill.

The event brought together 30 club members and guests on Thursday 13th August at 5:30 p.m. for a relaxed social outing, providing an opportunity to reconnect with friends, welcome new faces, and celebrate the strong sense of community that has become a hallmark of the club. Guests enjoyed the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere while sharing stories, laughter, and memories over a delicious meal. They had a private room to enjoy great company, British music, and a specially prepared British inspired menu featuring classics such as shepherd's pie, Fish & chips, Bread & butter pudding and more. Even better, Boddingtons beer was on tap just for the occasion!

David Waldron, the British Club’s new Secretary and a new member of the Social Committee, kept everyone entertained with a fun British music trivia challenge while members waited for their meals to be served. The competition continued after dinner, and finally it was time to tally the members’ answers and see who had the best knowledge of British music. There was plenty of friendly competition and laughter as the answers were checked.

It was then time for Congratulations to the winners, who were presented with a wonderful prize in recognition of their impressive knowledge!

Fork & Fire Smokehouse and Grill proved to be an excellent venue for the gathering, offering attentive service and a menu that appealed to a variety of tastes. The comfortable setting encouraged members to linger after dinner, catching up on recent travels, discussing upcoming club activities, and enjoying one another's company.

Everyone expressed their appreciation to Helen Amelsberg, and Janita and her Social Committee, for organizing another successful event for the British Club. Their hard work and thoughtful planning ensured a relaxed and enjoyable evening that was appreciated by all who attended.

The British Club also extended its thanks to the management and staff of Fork & Fire Smokehouse and Grill for their hospitality, which helped make the evening both enjoyable and memorable.

The British Club continues to host regular social gatherings throughout the year, providing members with opportunities to celebrate British heritage, build lasting friendships, and enjoy a variety of local dining experiences. New members and visitors are always welcome to join in the fellowship and discover the many activities the club has to offer.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For Membership information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1, SaddleBrooke HOA-2 and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 69 members from the following hometowns:

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington, Leavenworth and Kansas.