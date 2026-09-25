The ladies of Women On Our Own (WOOO) thought there was no better way to celebrate the unofﬁcial start of Autumn than dinner at Harvest Restaurant in Oro Valley on Saturday, September 5. The meals were wonderful, with many enjoying the salmon dinner and Mellen Thomas toasting our group with a lovely sangria cocktail.

Our First Saturday Happy Hour, as WOOO calls it, is celebrated the ﬁrst Saturday of each month, picking a different restaurant in which to gather. Conversation, friendship and laughter are always on the menu as we greet those we’ve come to know as well as new members to Women On Our Own. Our group always seems to attract lots of attention as we share smiles and laughter with each other. It is not uncommon for a patron to approach our group and ask who we are and comment on what a great time we seem to be having. First Saturday HH is just one of the many opportunities for connection and fellowship that WOOO of SaddleBrooke provides for it’s membership.

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If you are a single woman who is not in a committed relationship living in SaddleBrooke and would like to know more about Women On Our Own, or would like to receive a membership form, please notify our president, Debbie Flato. She would be happy to hear from you. Email her at deblynne50@gmail.com or call her at (520) 818-2904. Our dues are $10 per year.