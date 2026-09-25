The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club works regularly with the Tucson Housing First program to support their tireless work benefiting needy families across greater Tucson. On Thursday, August 27, club members personally donated a broad assortment of home goods—including couches, end tables, chairs, an entertainment center, housewares, bedding, and suitcases—that filled two Ford F-150 truck beds (plus interiors) and a flatbed lift truck to capacity. Additionally, a new resident of SaddleBrooke Ranch donated a $100 Target gift card, which was given to the Program lead to purchase other much-needed items.

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You can learn more about the Housing First program at tucsonaz.gov. Under the Departments menu, click Housing and Community Development, then scroll to and click Addressing and Ending Homelessness. Find and expand the Housing First Program, then select Learn More about Housing First. You can also learn more about the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club at saddlebrookesunriserotary.org. The club serves in a variety of ways across Arizona’s Copper Corridor and beyond. Scroll to the “Where We Serve” section for more details.