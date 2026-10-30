Apple releases its latest iOS. What you should know.

Dian Lineback will present this topic at the upcoming SaddleBrooke Computer Club “Tech Talk” session.

Apple officially released iOS 27. Join us for a quick, fun overview of the top new features in Apple’s latest update. iOS 27 brings lots of useful tweaks to the apps we use every day, with exciting new features sprinkled in!

“I am so excited to share my favorite iOS 27 features with you, like using a truly helpful Siri, next level photo editing; you can even “Extend” your photo beyond what you captured. Filming using both front and back cameras, customizing the volume of alarms and adding keywords to the pictures and videos in your Photos app for easier navigation and better organization.”

When: Monday, November 2

Where: DesertView Theater

Time: 1 p.m.

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These new Apple features collectively focus on visual appeal, usability, smarter customization, user privacy and improved communication experience across iOS devices

Dian is a 25-year executive of Apple. She teaches classes with the SaddleBrooke Computer Club and currently serves as co-president.

The SaddleBrooke Computer Club is committed to enhancing the knowledge and technical capabilities of its members and the community. The club offers classes, clinics and technical discussions focusing on both the novice and more technically seasoned SaddleBrooke residents.

Teaching is the core of the club. If you have even a basic understanding of technology and enjoy using that knowledge for yourself. You can share that valuable experience and aid the community residents with less understanding. Everything we do is casual and welcoming. You may possess the ability to help your neighbors and friends to further their usability of the technologies they use daily. Consider joining us in our efforts. You will find it rewarding. The club is seeking residents as instructors. Share your knowledge with neighbors.

November is the beginning of our Tech Talk Series. Held on the first Monday of each month. Similar topics will be presented throughout the 2026 to 2027 season. Visit the club website for more news and updates and the latest schedule of events. Visit saddlebrookecc.org.

While visiting the site, check out the other benefits of the club and the schedules for the various clinics, Tech Café, and tech support sessions. All adding to the reasons for you to become a member and possibly an instructor.