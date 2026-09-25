Dick Dunbar and the Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiard Club (PPB) have been a busy HOA-1 Club in the month of August!

Thirty PPB Members and guests gathered at Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant for a sponsor appreciation luncheon on Thursday, August 13. Our host Carolina Solorzano welcomed us with open arms and a shot of Tequila!

Then, on Monday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 25, Justin Turner from SouthWest Billiards in Phoenix brought our four beautiful 9-foot Diamond Pro-Am pool tables back to factory zero then leveled and recovered them in Simonis Tournament Blue 860 HR cloth, compliments of our own HOA-1! A big thank you goes out to HOA-1 Board of Directors and our General Manager Vivian Timien for their continued support of the billiard community in SaddleBrooke and providing us with the best equipment in the Southern Arizona!

Finally, the Pool Players of The Brookes’ Billiard Club hosted a 9-Ball singles pool tournament in HOA1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room on Saturday, August 29. This tournament was sponsored by our newest pool room sponsor, Stretch Zone 7352 N, Oracle Road 520 395-0753 Damien Cole. Thank you for your sponsorship. The format of this tournament was 9-Ball singles, race to two, double elimination.

Tournament Director was Joe Giammarino. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 9-Ball. Dick “The Visor” Titus, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Dick “Highlander” Dunbar, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Phelps “Montana” L'Hommedieu, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Frank Powell, Billy “Las Vegas” Moran, Mike Heiberger, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Al Weigel, Al Geelhaar, Gene Owen, Mark Erwin and Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg,

Results

First place– Tony “The Snake” Cardillo – Undefeated! 5 Wins, 0 Losses

Second place – Billy “Las Vegas” Moran – So Close and a Little Lucky! 6 Wins, 2 Losses

Third place – Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu – In the Chase! 3 Wins, 2 Losses

Fourth place– Jack “Crash” Hoverter – Got His Entry Back. 4 Wins, 2 Losses

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Recap

Tony Cardillo’s road to an undefeated record was as follows: Tony defeated in order: Joe Vidmar, Frank Powell, Lowell Hegg, Phelps L’Hommedieu and finally, Billy Moran.

HOA-1 Gift Card Winners

Joe Vidmar and Mike Heiberger

The PPB wants to thank all our participants. The 9-Ball Singles tournament started at 10:30 a.m. and lasted three hours 45 minutes with between 62 and 93 games of 9-Ball being played. We competed with friends that have a shared passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

The PPB Thanks All Our CRC Pool Room sponsors. For more information about Pool Players of the Brooke, email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.