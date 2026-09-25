Chicago native and long-time Tucsonan Alisa Fenstermacher is our SaddleBrooke Line Dancing Club (SBLDC) Rock Star of the Month! Incredibly, Alisa has been line dancing for only two years, yet she has already mastered all 70-plus dances in our repertoire and earned a spot in the top-level group.

Even more impressive than her quick feet is her dedication to the club: Alisa steps up to teach the Novice Workshop. This is a vital role for the club. We want new dancers to enjoy the process and start feeling the joy of dancing as soon as possible. It takes patience and skill to guide beginners, and Alisa is uniquely qualified. Having spent many years as a middle school math teacher, she is an expert at breaking down complex sequences into easy-to-learn steps.

"I love teaching novice dancers because it’s so exciting to see someone start from scratch, follow my instructions, and suddenly get it," Alisa says. "It is fun to watch the whole class dancing and moving together to the music!"

Alisa’s love for SaddleBrooke started long before she officially moved here in 2024. In fact, she decided this would be her future home eight years prior, after attending a show at The Gaslight Music Hall. SaddleBrooke Coyote Country Cloggers’ performance that evening completely stole her heart—and thankfully, her husband Glenn agreed to the plan! The friendly community and endless opportunities to dance were her biggest motivations for moving, and she couldn't be happier. We are so lucky to have her energy, patience and talent. Congratulations, Alisa!

Line Dance Fun at The Maverick

Twenty-one club members traveled to The Maverick King of Clubs on Tucson’s east side for an exciting line dancing experience on Wednesday, August 26. While there were some highly skilled dancers on the floor, the environment was welcoming enough that everyone could easily keep up and join the fun. A huge thank you to Julie Kalar, Chelsy Brougher, Mary Ann Arrey and Jean Fernandez for organizing such a wonderful evening. We are already looking forward to the next one!

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Looking Ahead: Next Stop, Whiskey Roads!

Get ready for our next social outing in late October, when we will head to Whiskey Roads for another fantastic night of line dancing, good food and drinks—stay tuned for final details and registration info!

Do You Want to Learn to Line Dance?

The next Introductory Novice Workshop is just around the corner on Wednesday, October 7, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the HOA Vermillion Room! This slow-paced, welcoming session is perfect for absolute beginners to build confidence or for experienced dancers to brush up on their skills.

The first workshop is complimentary, but you do need to register on the website to attend. If you decide to join the club after that first workshop, the annual dues are $25.

Learn more and sign up online at saddlebrookelinedance.club.