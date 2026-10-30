Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7 at the home of Tom an Karen Bird (36282 S. Rock Crest Drive). Teddie and Louie invite all SaddleBrooke Shih Tzus and their owners to attend. For information, call Karen at (651) 343-4426. A RSVP is not necessary, but is appreciated.

As a special treat, new members will receive a Shih Tzu Mug.

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The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club meets five times per year (in November, December, February, March and April) on the first Saturday of the month with club members alternating as hosts. A notice will appear in the paper each month and regular members will receive an email notice.