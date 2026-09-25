SaddleBrooke Great Decisions is looking forward to its 2027 program beginning in January and running through April. Meetings are held on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MountaiView East Ballroom, typically twice each month. Exact dates, topics and presenters are expected to be finalized and communicated in November.

SaddleBrooke Great Decisions is an affiliate of the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions discussion program. The Foreign Policy Association is a 100+ year old organization whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for developing awareness, understanding, and informed opinion on U.S. foreign policy and global issues. Through balanced, nonpartisan programs and publications, the FPA encourages citizens to participate in the foreign policy process.

At SaddleBrooke Great Decisions meetings, members watch a documentary film produced by the Foreign Policy Association with context and additional information provided by a Great Decisions member or guest speaker. This is followed by a brief question and answer period, small group discussion on issues related to each meeting’s topic and finally a summary by each group of the most pertinent takeaways gleaned from its discussion. Prior to meetings, members are encouraged to read an overview of key issues in the Briefing Book published by the Foreign Policy Association. Questions for discussion are suggested at the end of each article. Books are usually around $35. Information about purchasing the briefing book will available in November.

New members are welcome to join our SaddleBrooke group. Plan to come to our first meeting and register to be on our mailing list. E mails remind members what each topic is and which Briefing Book article to read in preparation. They also finalize date, time, and place for upcoming meetings. If you want to make sure a Briefing Book is reserved for you, email Barbara Schaepe at barbschaepe@gamil.com.

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We are always looking for people who would like to help SaddleBrookers better understand each topic by sharing their expertise. That expertise could be derived as part of your career, interests, travels, reading, coursework, or personal research. OR is could be a new-found expertise peeked by one of the announced topics for this year. If you are interested in sharing your knowledge on one of our 2027 topics, please contact Barbara Schaepe.

2027 Great Decisions Topics

American Foreign Policy and the Future of Multilateralism

American Options in the Middle East

The Future of Germany in Europe and the Atlantic World

S.-China: The Case for Engagement

Brazil and the Global South: Confronting a New America

AI and American Choices

Energy Security: Challenges for American Foreign Policy

Organized Crime in the Americas

Further information about SaddleBrooke Great Decisions is available at www.sbgreatdecisions.wordpress.com. The Foreign Policy Association website includes information about its mission and this year’s topics at fpa.org.