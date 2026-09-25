During our August Saddlebrooke Woodworkers’ meeting, we had a very special presentation by member Bob Bulakowski.

It takes a special kind of person to make themselves vulnerable by sharing a mistake and opening themselves up to questions, critiques, and suggestions about how something could have been done differently.

One of the topics we often discuss during our meetings is shop safety, and we always welcome tips, techniques, and lessons that can be shared with fellow members. Bob brought along a mishap from his workshop that resulted in an injury.

Bob brought a grinder/sander, wood and cut-resistant gloves to the meeting. While explaining what he had been trying to accomplish, he demonstrated how he had been sanding a piece of wood he was preparing to carve.

Without plugging in the sander, Bob positioned the wood and the tool exactly as he had held them in his workshop. He then turned to the Club and asked, “What am I doing wrong?”

First, Bob was congratulated for being willing to demonstrate his process and openly share what had happened.

One member commented that when doing any kind of sanding or working with wood, we should wear some type of respirator or mask. Others immediately noticed that the piece of wood should have been secured in a vice or between sawhorses to provide proper stability and that the grinder guard was not positioned correctly. The good thing is that Bob was wearing his cut-resistant gloves. If he hadn’t, the injury would have been more severe.

An unfortunate workshop accident became an excellent learning opportunity for everyone. Bob’s willingness to share his experience reminded us that sometimes the best safety lessons come from someone who is willing to say, “This is what I did—and here’s what I should have done differently.”

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We appreciate Bob for his honesty, humility and willingness to help his fellow woodworkers learn from his experience.

Another member suggested that anyone working in their shop should consider prominently displaying a sign for visitors, stating something to the effect of:

DANGER: Please do not approach while I am working with power tools. Get my attention from a safe distance and wait for me to acknowledge and welcome your presence.

This member mentioned a visitor tapped him on the shoulder while he was working with a power tool. Although innocent, the unexpected tap startled him. A sudden reaction while operating a power tool could easily have resulted in a serious shop accident.

Another reminder that shop safety isn’t only about how we handle our tools—it’s also about being aware of our surroundings and making sure others know how to safely approach us while working.

Our Club welcomes and encourages members to share an experience in their shop – good or bad. Sharing life’s experiences is always valuable to others.

Saddlebrooke residents are welcome to drop in during our monthly meetings held on the third Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the MountainView Sonoran Room. For more information, visit sbwoodworkers.org.