Join the SaddleBrooke Genealogy Club on at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room of the HOA-1 Clubhouse to hear from speaker Janice S. Blackhurst, AG, who will present, "From the Halls of Montezuma to the Shores of Tripoli - The Revolutionary War to World War II"

In this presentation index and record collection sources will be discussed related to military records from the U.S. Revolutionary War up to World War II. Typical data that can be found in these records will be reviewed and examples will be given of genealogical data that can be extracted from some of these sources. Records presented will include examples of pension applications or documents, service records, and records from compiled military service files.

Janice S. Blackhurst, AG, accredited in the Gulf South U.S., is the owner of Genea In A Bottle research business and a member of the NSDAR Susan Woodin Chapter. With over 40 years of research experience, she is accredited in the states of Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. Her research expertise spans nearly every U.S. state. Furthermore, she has undertaken numerous international projects in Canada, Mexico, the British Isles, and much of Europe. She particularly enjoys researching records from Spain, Italy, and Mexico, where she can apply her language skills in Spanish and Italian . From 2020 to 2024, she participated in Firebird Forensics Group, Inc., which collaborates with law enforcement to conduct Investigative Genetic Genealogy research aimed at solving violent crime cases. Currently, she is engaged in investigative genetic genealogy work for Identifinders International, LLC. Alongside her colleagues, she has successfully resolved several significant cold cases, some of which have garnered national attention.

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Business Contact: Genea In A Bottle - janice@geneainabottle.com

The Genealogy Club normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in the coyote room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. Club dues are $15 and run on a calendar year basis. Speakers are booked with topics focusing on Genealogy and research methods. Visit the web site for the latest information on club activities and speakers. For more information, visit saddlebrookeazgenealogy.org.