To help us through the long, hot summer, Saddlebrooke’s Gardening Club gave us all something to look forward to with their monthly garden talks. These were held on the 4th Sunday of each month in the Cactus Room of the HOA-2 Clubhouse.

In October, member and past Master Gardener, Carmen Konkle, gave a very informative talk called “Fall is for Planting.” She educated us about which plants can stand up to our cold winter temperatures and are safe to put in the ground at this time. She also covered some monthly chores for October such as mulching and the limited pruning appropriate at this time of year.

We hope you can join us for a different kind of Garden Talk on Sunday, October 25 at 3:00pm at the Road Runner Grill, HOA-1, for a social happy hour! Take this opportunity to meet your fellow gardeners and get to know them a little more in a relaxed atmosphere. Order libations and or food from the Road Runner Grill and enjoy an informal setting where we can chat. You are encouraged to bring your questions related to the SaddleBrooke Gardening Club. This will replace the Garden Talk normally held in the Cactus Room at MountainView.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

On Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m. in the Cactus Room, we are proud to present speaker, Julie Long. Julie was a master gardener in the Midwest and has adapted many aspects of Midwest gardening to growing plants in Arizona. As many gardeners know, it’s trial and error and she will share what she has found to work best. Her focus in gardening has been plant propagation. She will demonstrate how she “makes more plants” from seeds and cuttings. With our water resources dwindling and plants needing water to survive, she will also talk about the benefits and methods of water harvesting. She will share her own success with water harvesting and tell you how to install your own rain barrel. We hope you’ll join us as we share our love of gardening with the community.

Membership applications are always available at our meetings and all club events. Membership, current club information and lots of gardening aids specific to our Arizona desert climate are always available at our website at sbgardeningclub.weebly.com.