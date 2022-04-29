This month we have invited a slate of promising and enthusiastic GOP candidates for the Arizona State Legislature (four out five running for the House and one for the Senate). Here is the list of candidates and a short summation of their platforms:

Kirk Fiehler, a Pinal County Precinct Committeemen, is running for one of two seats in the House of Representatives from District 17. Mr. Fiehler “will fight for policies that promote economic growth and prosperity”. He will also fight to secure our border and illegal immigration, and defend our constitutional freedoms.

Rachel Jones is running for the House of Representatives and represents District 17. Ms. Jones is married to a border patrol agent and is a strong supporter of securing the border and is a mother of five children, three of whom are adopted and supports right to life. She is also running to “restore Arizona values”, which means lower taxes, the right to bear arms, and small government. She also supports congressional term limits.

Cory McGarr, from District 17, is running for a seat in the House of Representatives. He is a “rock solid defender of the Second Amendment” and supports congressional term limits. He also wants “to fix the broken election system, and eliminate fraud”.

Anna Orth is a candidate for the House of Representatives from District 17 and pledges to support congressional term limits; work to “clean up the election process”; support securing the border; and defend Arizona’s right to school choice.

Justine Wadsack, from District 17, is running for a seat in the State Senate. Ms. Wadsack will fight to defend the ballot box; defend the constitution; and defend our medical freedom. She also will defend the unborn, our border, and our families.

We look forward to meeting these candidates and to hear their talks, so we urge everyone to attend our next meeting on Friday, May 20, at 10 am in the HOA-1 Clubhouse, downstairs in the Coyote Room. Please support our candidates! For further information, please contact Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com.