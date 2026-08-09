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PHOENIX — John Mellencamp was six songs deep into a greatest hits show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Sunday, Aug. 9, when an incoming storm kicked into high gear.

At about 9 p.m., the band was escorted off stage as video monitors cut to a red "severe weather alert" advising fans to go seek shelter in their vehicles and stay tuned to the outdoor venue's social media for updates.

In an Instagram post, the venue wrote: "Due to storms within the vicinity of the venue, we are evacuating at this time. Please calmly make your way to the nearest exit and seek shelter in your vehicles."

It was nearly 10 p.m. when the venue posted that the show would resume. "The storms have safely passed through our area and the show will begin soon," a text alert from the venue read.

The show resumed a little after 10 p.m., a little over an hour after the rain delay was issued. Mellencamp kicked things back off with "I Need a Lover," which he has been using to open the second set on this tour.

Mellencamp eventually addressed the interruption after a solo acoustic performance of “Jack & Diane.”

“That little breeze (expletive) up the show,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t know you guys had breezes like that.”

The National Weather Service office in Phoenix issued a dust storm warning for metro Phoenix at 7:59 p.m. on Sunday. It indicated that visibility could drop to less than a quartermile with wind gusting up to 50 mph.

This warning was followed by severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings, both of which were issued shortly before 10 p.m.