You are probably asking yourself, “What the heck is CW-47?” It is the name of a wonderful SaddleBrooke Ranch musical trio who recently delighted us with their Americana Folk Music concert in the HOA-1 Activity Center.

CW-47 is composed of Bruce and Nancy Carlson (the “C”) and Ken Wilcox (the “W”). When I asked Bruce why the 47 in the group’s name, I was told it was because everyone was born in 1947.

Our evening started with a BYOB social hour, where 54 attendees meandered through the HOA-1 Activity Center with their glass of libation conversing with their fellow square dancers. We were even blessed with the presence of several former square dancers, including Bill and Carolyn McSpadden who will soon be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. (You see what square dancing can do for you.)

Our social hour was followed by a scrumptious potluck dinner, including an array of lip-smacking desserts. (All were low-calorie of course.) Excuse the pun, but the frosting on the cake was the CW-47’s musical concert. We thoroughly enjoyed their lyrics, complex harmonies and intricate work on acoustical instruments, especially Ken’s finger-style guitar.

What made the evening even more special was CW-47 did not charge for their concert and, instead, only asked us to put out a donation bucket to support jailhouse ministries and gospel rescue missions. (Our square dancers showed their support for these wonderful causes by generously donating $310.) This tells you everything you need to know about this very special trio. If you think you might want CW-47 to perform for your special event, call Nancy Carlson at (575) 635-2752.

Are you new to SaddleBrooke and looking for a club in which you can quickly make new friends and participate in a lot of fun activities? Want an evening activity that will put 3,500 + steps on your Fitbit? In addition to a physical exercise, do you want to do you appreciate the value of mental exercise? If yes, SaddleBrooke Squares is the club for you. Look for our September billboards advertising our next free introduction to square dancing. You can also learn more about us by visiting our website. Just Google “SaddleBrooke Squares”.