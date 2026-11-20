This December, a Catalina family invites neighbors to visit their evening holiday display and drop off non-perishables to help clear a surprise milestone.

The spirit of giving starts at home, and one local family is making sure their children understand the importance of caring for others. Starting on Tuesday, December 1, Colby Kid’s Christmas returns to the intersection of Mainsail and Columbus in Catalina, just outside the south entrance to SaddleBrooke.

What is now a major neighborhood event began in December 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. After participating in a Golder Ranch Fire District drive-thru event, the family's children asked to set up their own front-yard nativity scene and holiday sing-along. The next year, they added a charitable mission: collecting canned and non-perishable goods for their local food bank, IMPACT of Southern Arizona.

Now entering its seventh year, the display has blossomed into a beloved family tradition. Every evening throughout December, the family welcomes visitors, hands out candy canes and watches Christmas movies outside. Neighbors can drive through the display or park across the street to walk through the lights.

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The children—now 14, 12, 10, and eight years old—find immense joy in coordinating the food drive. One of the absolute highlights of the season is the celebration day when the family brings their final collections to IMPACT to be weighed, with everyone eagerly waiting to see the final numbers hit the scale.

Last year, the community helped the children collect and deliver an incredible 2,034 pounds of food. This year, the official weight goal is a surprise, but the kids are determined to beat last year's total and reach an inspiring new milestone to support vital programs that help neighbors move forward.

The holiday drive-thru will run every evening from Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 31 (weather permitting). Neighbors are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items to support these young community champions and experience what happens when an entire community comes together.

Join this annual festive event at 16000 N. Columbus Blvd in Catalina, at Mainsail; just five minutes from SaddleBrooke’s southern entrance at Edwin.