As the year draws to a close, we at Impact of Southern Arizona extend our heartfelt thanks to our generous donors, volunteers, and community partners. In particular, we want to highlight the vital support of our neighboring SaddleBrooke residents, whose financial gifts, donations and volunteer hours consistently turn compassion into action for local families.

Moving Beyond the Pantry

While our work fundamentally begins with the basics of food security, our overarching mission looks at a much bigger picture. We address essential everyday needs to create long-term stability, independence, hope and movement forward to a better quality of life, and self-sufficiency.

A Resource for Every Stage of Life

Nutritional Support and Peace of Mind: Our Food Bank remains a critical anchor, ensuring local refrigerators aren't empty and lifting a massive financial worry for parents stretching a tight budget. This care extends directly to the doorsteps of older adults through our Senior Meal Delivery program.

Confidence Through Clothing and Education: Beyond nutrition, we foster dignity through our clothing programs, including Loving Threads. Finding the right outfit can transform a client's outlook. For job seekers, receiving appropriate attire and genuine encouragement provides the confidence boost needed to face an interview and secure employment.

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Each summer, our Back-to-School campaign equips children with new backpacks and classroom supplies, ensuring they walk into school feeling prepared and just like everyone else, while relieving parents of a heavy seasonal expense.

We help people sign up for other services that seem to have too many hurdles and overwhelming forms. Long-term disability for those who cannot work, Food Stamps, WIC and more. Job searching, resumes, job training to open new doors of opportunity.

Holiday Joy: As the holidays approach, our community's generosity provides struggling families with a complete holiday turkey dinner and gifts for children, turning what can be a stressful season into a time of pure joy.

Changing Lives One Story at a Time

“We start with food, but our mission is to help people move forward with encouragement and hope,” says our team. “Thank you for believing in our journey. Together, we are changing lives, one story at a time.”

To make a donation, sign up to volunteer or learn more about our services, visit impactsoaz.org, call us at (520) 825-0009 or visit our main office at 3535 E. Hawser Street, in Catalina - Tax Credit QCO# 20519.