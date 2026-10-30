The Tri-Community Food Bank is planning to provide our clients with holiday meals and special offerings in November and December, all made possible due to the TCFB’s generous donors from SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, as well as the United Food Bank in Mesa.

Thanksgiving

In November, clients will receive two regular food boxes, a full Thanksgiving dinner, and a queen size blanket. The food bank’s dedicated volunteers will distribute 250 thanksgiving dinners consisting of turkeys, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, olives, cranberries, and apple pies with topping on Sunday, November 22.

Christmas

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In December, also along with two regular food boxes, Christmas dinners consisting of hams, yams, marshmallows, biscuits, vegetables, fruit and brownies will be provided. Over 200 Christmas dinner boxes will be distributed on Sunday, December 20 by the TCFB’s volunteers. In addition, a small Christmas gift shop will be available for clients, whose children will not receive gifts through other community sponsors, to choose toys for their children.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is located at 108 W. Redwood Road in Mammoth and serving the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa in the southeastern area of Pinal County. The mailing address is P.O. Box 38, Mammoth, AZ 85618. To reach the food bank, call (520) 487-2010 during business hours Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The TCFB is an IRS 501 (C)(3) non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization where individuals can receive tax credit for donations using code #20463.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an Equal Opportunity Provider.