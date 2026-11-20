For nearly three decades, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), an all-volunteer 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, has touched the lives of tens of thousands of children and youth in nearby communities through its programs to feed, clothe, enrich and educate. Thanks to our volunteers, who generously contribute their time and talent and our donors who provide their financial support, we are striving to end generational poverty for thousands of kids.

During the past fiscal year (July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026) our fundraising efforts among local businesses and donations from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, alongside distributions from the Golden Goose Thrift Shop, allowed us to provide more than $1,200,000 of assistance to children and youth attending 22 schools in 10 districts within Pima, Pinal, Gila and Graham counties. Depending upon the individual school, 50 to 98 percent of the students are from low-income families.

Feed

Our Annual Food Drive in March collected an astonishing 14,200 pounds of food and raised over $161,000 in monetary donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB). SBCO also purchased approximately $65,000 of perishable foods for the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB). Thanksgiving Food Baskets were delivered to 102 families living in Oracle and the San Manuel/Mammoth Unified School District. This year, 10 Thanksgiving baskets and 10 Christmas Food Baskets were delivered to 20 families in the Hayden-Winkelman School District.

Clothe

Kids Closet provided approximately 3,000 school-appropriate fall and spring wardrobes to students in pre-K through eighth grade this fiscal year. When kids come to the “big red building” in Mammoth, volunteers help them shop for clothes, toiletry kits and two books.

Teen Closet hosted two shopping events for teens from four high schools. In July, 108 students used a $275 budget to shop for school clothing and school supplies. Another 90 students shopped in January. Students, selected by the schools, must attend school regularly, maintain good grades and perform at least six hours of community service per semester to continue in the program.

The Holiday Adopt Program brought holiday joy to approximately 780 children and adults, thanks to contributions from residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. SaddleBrooke residents adopted children and parents/guardians in San Manuel and Mammoth as well as children on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. SaddleBrooke Ranch residents adopted families in Oracle and Hayden-Winkleman. In addition, a Pajama Drive led by SaddleBrooke HOA-2 resulted in 69 pairs of pajamas being delivered to the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

Enrich

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Enrichment SBCO awarded more than $100,000 in grants to public schools, public libraries and nonprofit youth sports organizations located within the SBCO service area. Through these grants, life-enriching experiences were made available to many local children and youth.

Educate

Post-secondary education scholarships were awarded to 14 new recipients during this fiscal year. Since the beginning of this program, 535 scholarships have been awarded. In recent years, scholarships have been expanded beyond two- and four-year awards to a few graduate students.

Why It Matters

Food enables children to focus on learning. Clothing fosters school attendance and self-esteem. Enrichment provides life-enhancing experiences. Education helps break the cycle of poverty.

How You Can Help

Join hundreds of dedicated residents from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch who volunteer their time to give a hand up to children and youth. Participate in SBCO’s inspiring events: the Walk for Kids in the fall and the Food Drive and Annual Home Tour in the spring. Donate to SBCO. And shop at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop.

If you have volunteered, supported, or funded SBCO’s activities, know that your contributions have made a profound, lasting difference in the lives of thousands of children and youth. On behalf of the SBCO Board and the children we assist, thank you.