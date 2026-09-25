On Thursday, September 10, Congregation B’nai Midbar welcomed Rosh Hashanah and the New Year 5787! It is a leap year! Just keep in mind: Purim will be celebrated in Adar 2 (a joyous and happy month). Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated in the 13th month, affecting the timing of other holidays. The extended year can lead to more communal events, especially around the added month, which may be used for special gatherings and educational programs.

Services conducted by Rabbi Daniel Price were well attended. Rabbi Price is known for his spiritual and contemporary, religious practices and musical abilities par none. Eliyanah Powers, our cantorial soloist, has a voice and spirit of prayer that absorbs one in the moment. Rouzbeh Tebyanian, music Director, presents spiritual music with reverence

Special Recognition to Aidan Kram, violinist, who guided us into Kol Nidre on Yom Kippur eve.

High Holy Day services were enhanced by Congregants and Guests who read passages enriching our services. Special thanks to Leslie Weiss for coordinating our readers and volunteers.

Welcoming a New Year with sweetness and hope, a tremendous thanks to all who baked over 80 honey cakes to celebrate and distribute to our Congregation on Rosh Hashanah. Todah Rabah to Sue Cohn, Leslie Gordon, Diane Korn, Jerry Lankin, Linda Merritt, Fran Pakenham, Loraine Stillman and Beth Vincent.

Thanks to Rabbi Price who conducted our Tashlich service on Rosh Hashanah. We recognize and are grateful for the support of HOA-1 staff, Vivian Timian and Mike Roddy making the lake available for this service. We also keep the fish happy.

Mensh Coordinator, Judi Friedman chaired a Break the Fast that broke the records! Volunteers worked together to present and provide a menu of traditional foods and side dishes that made us very satisfied after our Yom Kippur fast.

The Book of Remembrance, recognizing those who have passed was compiled by Bonnie Lasky (bglasky@att.net) and her volunteers. Your loved ones’ names are listed in the book and also remembered during the Yom Kippur Yitzkor service and throughout the year.

So, What’s All the Fuss About Jewish High Holy Days?

Rosh Hashanah (New Year) Marks the beginning of the Ten Days of Repentance. It’s festive and solemn, honey cake for a sweet year, the sounding of the shofar, symbolizing awakening, judgment and spiritual alignment.

Marks the beginning of the Ten Days of Repentance. It’s festive and solemn, honey cake for a sweet year, the sounding of the shofar, symbolizing awakening, judgment and spiritual alignment. The Ten Days of Awe A period of introspection, ethical thought, and the repair of relationships.

A period of introspection, ethical thought, and the repair of relationships. Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) The holiest day of the year. A 25‑hour fast, no luxuries, and intensive prayer focused on forgiveness, accountability and new beginnings.

Why Do People Make Such a Big Deal About Them?

They’re emotionally powerful - even those who aren’t otherwise observant often come to services because they are a yearly opportunity to confront who you’ve been and who you want to be.

They’re communal - Families and friends gather, communities reconnect. The rituals, shofar sounds, hear ritual melodies, create a sense of shared purpose and gravity.

They’re morally demanding - The High Holy Days ask you to repair relationships, apologize, forgive, reflect on our choices, commit to doing better. As a community we pause for ethical self‑assessment.

They’re ancient -Our roots go back to biblical texts giving them deep historical weight.

They’re culturally iconic -Even outside Jewish communities, the imagery of the shofar, fasting, apples and honey, has become widely recognized.

The bottom line -The fuss isn’t about ritual for ritual’s sake. It’s about meaning: a collective, time‑honored practice of reflection, accountability and renewal that resonates far beyond religious observance.

Dates to Remember for Shabbat Services Year 5787

Friday, October 16

Friday, November 20

Friday, December 18

Celebratory Events

Chanukah – Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 12

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Annual Meeting

Friday, December 11

Oneg Celebrations

An Oneg is a mitzvah (good deed) to celebrate and sponsor a special occasion, memory, an honor or just because. Our sponsors include. October—Mike and Gerri Koen, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. November—Leslie Klipper Stewart celebrates her 70th Birthday. December is sponsored by the Congregation, welcoming new members and a surprise! If you have a celebratory or memorial event, please consider sponsoring an Oneg. You can always share the Oneg honors with another.

Your presence makes a difference. B’nai Midbar is an exciting Congregation with energetic members and a board that will help to make it happen. Many of you have heard this before, and we know life is full. But here’s the truth: every warm greeting at the door, every beautifully set Oneg, every moment of connection, because someone in this room said, ‘Yes, I can help.’

We’re inviting you to take one small step. Not a long‑term commitment, not a committee—just one act of participation. Maybe greeting for 30 minutes before a service. Maybe helping set up an Oneg once this season. Maybe lending a hand at an upcoming holiday event.

If you’ve been thinking about getting more involved, or if you’re newer and looking for a way to meet people, this is a wonderful way. Your presence truly makes a difference.

We’ll have a sign‑up sheet at the Oneg, or you can speak with any board member. Come help us create the kind of community we all want to belong to.”

As we prepare for our Annual Meeting, we invite members of our community to consider serving on our board. In our small Reform congregation, every voice matters. Joining the Board is a meaningful way to help guide our future, strengthen Jewish life and deepen a connection to our community.

Our Board works together to support worship, learning, social justice and the warm, welcoming spirit that defines us. You don’t need prior board experience—just a willingness to listen, share ideas and help care for our congregation.

If you feel inspired to contribute your time or perspective, we encourage you to step forward. Bonnie Lasky (bglasky@att.net) welcomes all who would like additional information. Together, we can continue building a vibrant, inclusive and meaningful Reform Jewish home.

Keep Informed!

Jewish Links, our E-Bulletin and our website at bnaimidbar.com keeps you in the know. Please subscribe to Jewish Links and/or log onto the website for more information. Email Leslie Stewart (lesliekstewart21@gmail.com) with articles of interest, chatter and just good stuff.

At Congregation B’nai Midbar, we provide individuals of all backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice, and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. For information and to learn about our community, email Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Congregation B’nai Midbar wishes A Happy New Year for all of peace, kindliness and health.