SaddleBrooke's favorite holiday tradition returns on Tuesday, December 15! Nearly 100 decorated golf carts will wind through the community, making it one of the largest Christmas cart parades in Arizona. Residents are invited to participate or watch from anywhere along the route.

Decorated carts begin gathering at 4:30 p.m. at the HOA-1 Clubhouse driving range. This staging area is the best spot to see every cart up close before the parade steps off around 5:45 p.m.

The final route will be published about a week before the parade and will be like last year's. Residents along the route are encouraged to come out and watch. Many have hosted their own parade-watching gatherings on their streets in years past. Please do not park vehicles on parade-route streets that evening.

The Best Decorated Home contest is open community-wide, not just to homes along the parade route. If you or a neighbor has a home decorated for the holidays anywhere in SaddleBrooke, let us know so it can be considered.

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The parade finishes back at the Road Runner Grill around 6:30 p.m., where winners of Best Decorated Golf Cart and Best Decorated Home will be announced. Both winners receive a special prize donated by The Battery Guy and Kartz Fore Kidz.

No registration is required to enter a decorated cart. Because of the large turnout, only decorated carts can join the parade line, so if you're coming to watch rather than participate, please park undecorated carts and autos in the upper automobile lot and walk down to the driving range.

Volunteers are needed to help with traffic flow and parking. Even an hour of your time on parade day makes a real difference.

Questions or want to volunteer? Email Pete Giljohann at pgiljohann@gmail.com or place a call to (262) 366-9193. You can also email Pat Carney at patcarney483@gmail.com.