“We live in _____ times.” How would you ﬁll in the blank? I have looked at that opening sentence repeatedly over the past month, and my answer shifts depending on the day. Some days, I am overwhelmed by cynicism about humanity. On those hard days, the word that come to mind is disturbing, or disheartening, or even despairing. I ﬁnd myself wondering if there is a realistic way through or out of this particular cultural moment.

But then, as a pastor, another thought takes root: Have we simply forgotten the tools God has provided to transform the suﬀering and injustice that plague our world? It is remarkably easy to stay hooked on what is wrong around us that we forget that we are called to take part in transforming our world. Instead, we remain glued to the news cycle or scroll numbingly through social media, commenting on posts that validate our opinions or trigger our anxieties. This constant attachment to the negative fuels a destructive habit: it moves us to "othering" one another over our diﬀerences, whether those traits are visible or merely perceived.

“Othering" builds an invisible "us versus them" barrier that ampliﬁes division rather than highlighting our shared humanity.

But God—who is the very essence of Love—calls us away from “othering” and invites us into “neighboring.” If “othering” creates distance, “neighboring" bridges the gap. “Neighboring” means deepening our understanding of love from the realm of abstract ideals and into concrete, everyday action.

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Our ultimate reference point for this way of life is Jesus. At the meal, we call the Last Supper, Jesus gathered a deeply ﬂawed, divided group—including those who would betray him and deny him and others who did not agree with his message. By washing their feet and sharing the meal, Jesus replaced sentiment with service. His clear commandment to "love one another" demonstrates that true love actively reaches out to the person across the table, especially when staying apart feels easier.

Beginning Sunday, October 4 at 10 a.m., you are invited to join me and the folks of Vista de la Montaña United Methodist Church for a new worship series: LOVE ONE ANOTHER: Replacing "Othering" with “Neighboring". Together, we will explore how Jesus modeled radical hospitality and how we can apply those same tools in our daily lives today. If you are tired of the division, if you are seeking a way through the cynicism or if you simply long to practice a faith that heals rather than divides, there is a place at the table for you. Come as you are, and let us learn together how to transform our community through active, neighborly love.