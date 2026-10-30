Holiday shopping is right around the corner and Bashas' reloadable Community Support Card is a great way to help SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) programs. These reloadable cards are accepted at all AJ's, Bashas' and Food City locations.

How does it work? Purchase a reloadable card from SBCO for $5. The card comes pre-loaded with $5 and you reload it as often as needed by visiting the customer service counter at any AJ's, Bashas' or Food City store before heading to the check-out to pay for your purchase. You receive dollar-for-dollar value on your purchases, and Bashas' donates 6 percent of every dollar you reload back to SBCO.

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Cards can be purchased through the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach office located at 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard, Suite L. Office hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Can't make it in person? Call us at (520) 825-3302.

Buy a card, use the card and help fund SBCO programs. It's an easy way to make a difference this holiday season.