The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission was created by the SaddleBrooke One Board of Directors and is charged with establishing relationships with community and government leaders in surrounding areas. Its mission is to identify risks and opportunities and communicate what it finds in a timely manner. Simply put, the Commission’s mantra is “No Surprises.” The Commission is comprised of members from both SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke Two.
Each year, the Public Affairs Commission identifies areas of interest that it would like to explore. Last year the Commission had a busy agenda, meeting with representatives of Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, councilmembers from the Town of Oro Valley, planners and administrators of the Town of Marana, and representatives from Golder Ranch Fire District. The Commission also did a “deep dive” into the state of the internet in SaddleBrooke, holding public meetings with representatives from Orbitel and Century Link, and started off a long-term project of exploring our water infrastructure with a lecture on “water basics” by member Bruce Hale, who worked for the Denver Water Department for 33 years.
“Our Vision 2020” includes meeting with representatives of Pinal County, Oro Valley, Marana, Town of Oracle, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Golder Ranch Fire District, and with representatives from our public educational institutions to get updates on their plans. We will continue our study of the water infrastructure in and around SaddleBrooke.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, February 12 at 3 p.m. in the Coyote North Room in the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse. It will feature Oracle School Board Members Linda Lyon and Jeff McClure who will talk about OSB’s plans for 2020 and beyond. Residents are welcome to attend. Space is limited so please send an email RSVP to joannellison@gmail.com.
The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission is seeking additional members. If you live in SaddleBrooke One or Two, are curious about what is happening in and around SaddleBrooke and have good writing and/or computer skills please contact our 2020 Chair, Jo Ann Ellison by email at joannellison@gmail.com.