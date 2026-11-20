The holidays are here! It's a wonderful time of year to enjoy family, friends and the comfort of home. But let's be honest, life has gotten expensive. Groceries, insurance, utilities, travel and everyday living expenses seem to keep adding up.

Recently, I received a referral from a local credit union in Oro Valley to speak with a SaddleBrooke couple, they have a mortgage balance of approximately $180,000. Like many retirees, they were simply wondering if there might be another way to manage their monthly expenses and make retirement a little more comfortable.

I know many homeowners are in similar situations because of the conversations I have.

We spend years building equity in our homes, but we don't always think about how that equity might be used while we're still living there.

For homeowners age 62 and older, a reverse mortgage may offer an option worth exploring. Depending on the home's value, age of the youngest borrower, existing mortgage balance and other factors, a reverse mortgage may allow homeowners to pay off an existing mortgage and eliminate the required monthly mortgage principal and interest payments.

Of course, there are costs, ongoing property taxes, homeowners’ insurance and maintenance responsibilities to consider. It's not the right fit for everyone, but it may be worth understanding.

My point is simple: Don't assume your current mortgage is your only option. And don't wait until you're feeling financially squeezed to learn what choices may be available.

You've worked hard for your home. It may be worth having a conversation about what that equity could do for you.

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Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday season and a happy, healthy start to the New Year!

Coffee & Conversation

Before the holiday rush gets too busy, let's sit down over a cup of coffee!

Join me for a relaxed, informal conversation about home equity and today's reverse mortgage options. This time is designed for round table conversation; you might be surprised by what you learn.

Tuesday, December 8 at 10 a.m.

1846 E. Innovation Park Drive Oro Valley

No cost. No pressure. No obligation. Just friendly conversation and helpful information. Please RSVP by phone at (520) 861-2821.