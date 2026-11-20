What has happened in your life since you named beneficiaries to your IRA, your 401K, your insurance policy, your mutual fund account? Perhaps the death of a spouse or partner? A divorce or marriage in the family? New grandchildren?

You may think that your estate planning is well thought-out because you have revised your will or trust, taking into account changes in your personal life. What most people forget is that your will and trust are superseded by beneficiaries you named on other forms.

This is one of the estate-planning areas discussed when Senior Village volunteer advocates visit homes of members. As one Village member commented after a meeting with the Forms and Documents Team, “I thought I was so well prepared that you would both be amazed at my preparation. Instead, I was totally not prepared.”

Here is what can happen when a beneficiary supersedes a will: A husband goes through a divorce; he changes his will to remove his former spouse’s name and lists his son and daughter as beneficiaries in the new will. Time goes by and he forgets to change the beneficiary of his 401(k). Upon his death, his ex-wife is entitled to that account.

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Another problem is the lack of contingent beneficiaries. For instance, if you have filed a beneficiary deed naming your two children, or similarly with an IRA or life insurance policy, and one of the children predeceases you, does the deceased child’s one-half pass to his family or to the surviving beneficiary? Many forms fail to provide for a contingent beneficiary. Do yours?

To avoid the wrong people inheriting your estate, take a few minutes to contact the companies that hold these accounts: a brokerage house, a bank, an insurance company. You can do this online or with a phone call. If you have the least doubt about what you signed years ago regarding beneficiaries, and most of us do, consider filing a new beneficiary designation wherever possible with a Payable on Death or Transfer on Death form. Often, it is much easier to file a new form than try to find out what your most recent form states.

As a final step, remember to inform your beneficiaries because, upon your death, they will have to officially contact the institutions to request these funds.

Advocates from the Forms and Documents Team review the “Planning Ahead” handbook with Senior Village members to discuss estate topics. As an appreciative Village member wrote: “I can't thank both of you enough for all the time you spent with me along with all the information you provided and the questions you asked.” To set up an appointment, call Senior Village at (520) 314-1042.