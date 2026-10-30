Are you thinking about giving to charity? If you itemize your tax deductions, your donations to qualified charities may be tax-deductible.

For that to work, your total deductions must exceed the standard deduction. In 2025, that's $15,750 for single filers and $31,500 for couples.

For some people, combining donations with mortgage interest, and state and local taxes exceeds that standard deduction to make itemizing possible.

But if not, consider "stacking" your charitable donations to exceed the standard deduction—giving more this year for greater tax benefit, then taking the standard deduction next year.

Of course, not all donations qualify. You must give to IRS-recognized charities, and you can’t receive personal benefits in return.

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Above all, keep good records. Receipts and acknowledgments matter. For larger non-cash donations of property, the IRS requires a qualified appraisal.

A tax professional and financial advisor can help you develop a giving strategy that aligns with both your charitable goals and financial situation.

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Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.