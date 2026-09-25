Would you like to learn about Hearing Aid Best Practices and getting the most from your hearing aids? If so, our SaddleBrooke Hearing Group invites you to attend a presentation by Dr. Eun Kyung (Julie) Jeon and University of Arizona Doctor of Audiology students. The presentation will be held at 10 a.m. in the MountainView East Ballroom on Monday, October 19.

Dr. Eun Kyung “Julie” Jeon, Au.D., Ph.D., CCC-A, is an Associate Clinical Professor of Audiology in the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. She joined the University of Arizona faculty in summer 2026 after moving from Iowa. She earned her Doctor of Audiology and Ph.D. in Hearing Science from the University of Iowa in 2008 and 2016, respectively, and has since worked as a clinician, researcher and educator. Dr. Jeon is committed to evidence-based hearing healthcare, with special interests in cochlear implants, auditory electrophysiology, tinnitus management and aural rehabilitation. She integrates clinical practice and Au.D. student education, emphasizing evidence-based, patient-centered hearing care.

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Julie and her team of presenters will review evidence-based hearing aid practices, including individualized needs assessment and goal setting, appropriate device selection, verification using real-ear measurements and electroacoustic analysis and validation of patient benefit. Attendees will also learn how counseling, effective communication strategies, consistent hearing aid use, routine maintenance and follow-up care contribute to successful outcomes, as well as important questions to ask their hearing care provider. I have found the team at the University of Arizona to be especially good at answering questions, so bring yours!

Our SaddleBrooke Hearing Discussion group meets on the second Friday of every month at 10 a.m. in the Catalina Room in the Mesquite Building. Our meetings are a good opportunity to interact with other residents who have hearing loss. For more information about our group, email Tim Gaule at tgaule@outlook.com. We typically have one or two Doctor of Audiology students from the University of Arizona in attendance who are happy to answer your questions. If you would like to have your email added to our distribution list, email me at tgaule@outlook.com