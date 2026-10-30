SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Janis Bottai, BS at the University of Arizona in Exercise and Sports Sciences, to speak on “Active Aging and the three B’s: Brain, Body, Balance” on Sunday, November 22. The meeting is held at the HOA-1 Clubhouse, Vermillion Room with a coffee social at 9:15 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Active aging is more than just moving—it’s about training smart to protect your long-term independence. By combining physical exercise with cognitive challenges and stability training, the "three B's" focus on strengthening the Brain, Body and Balance. We seniors can learn practical strategies to maintain sharp mental focus, stay strong, and remain steady on their feet at any age—because with active aging, we can be at our best until we die.

Ms. Bottai started at SaddleBrooke in February 1993. She was the fitness center manager. She implemented group fitness classes and wellness programs and provided personal training services. In 1997, Janis left her management position and started the Vital Moves personal training and group fitness program.

Janis also studied at the Cooper Institute for Aerobics Research in Dallas, Texas and is certified through The American Council on Exercise (ACE). Janis' passion and belief in the power of movement is obvious; her goal is to educate, motivate and encourage people to embrace a more active lifestyle. She believes that when people understand that conditioning is a process, they can be more patient with themselves and more compliant with their exercise programs. "When we can get our clients to Enjoy the Process, then we have truly done our job!

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SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by applying science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.

You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. The lecture program runs Jan-Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.