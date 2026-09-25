World Vegetarian Day, established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and observed annually on October 1, kicks off Vegetarian Awareness Month. Whatever your current eating pattern, October is a good time to explore the benefits—and pleasures—of eating more plant foods.

A plant-forward diet may help reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and some cancers. Compared with a typical meat-heavy American diet, plant-forward diets are often lower in saturated fat and cholesterol and higher in fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals from fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Plant-centric eating patterns can look different from person to person. Most emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, peas, lentils, avocados, nuts, and seeds. Here are common ways people choose to eat more plants:

Whole-food, plant-exclusive: Includes only minimally processed foods from plant sources. Lacto-ovo vegetarian: Includes plant foods, eggs and dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese. Lacto vegetarian: Excludes meat, poultry, seafood and eggs but includes dairy. Ovo vegetarian: Excludes meat, poultry, seafood and dairy but includes eggs. Pesco vegetarian: Includes seafood and may include dairy and eggs. Vegan: Excludes all animal-derived foods, including honey. Vegan diets vary widely and are not always centered on whole foods.

Any of these eating patterns can be nutritionally adequate and may offer long-term health benefits. Most people can meet protein needs with a variety of plant foods; those following vegan or whole-food, plant-exclusive diets should include reliable sources of vitamin B12, such as fortified foods or supplements.

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If a plant-centric diet appeals to you, these tips can help you ease into a new lifestyle.

Eat plenty of vegetables. Count vegetables in casseroles, soups, sauces such as marinara, and condiments such as salsa toward a goal of at least five servings a day. Enjoy them raw, roasted, grilled or sautéed. Frozen vegetables are convenient, affordable and less likely to spoil. Pump up the pulses. Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and split peas are protein-rich, economical, and versatile. Choose low-sodium canned beans or rinse them before using. Add mushrooms. Cooked mushrooms add savory flavor and a satisfying texture. Try replacing half the ground meat in burgers, tacos or pasta sauce with finely chopped mushrooms that have been cooked and cooled. Choose seafood wisely. If you eat fish, consider omega-3-rich choices such as salmon, sardines, rainbow trout or barramundi twice a week. Shrimp and scallops are mild and easy to pair with vegetables. Make meat a supporting player. Let vegetables, beans and whole grains take center stage. When you choose animal protein, aim for a smaller portion—about one-quarter of the plate. Make one meal meatless. Start with lunch or dinner. At breakfast, replace bacon, ham, or sausage with vegetables and mushrooms in an egg scramble—or try tofu scramble. Choose healthy fats. Nuts, peanuts, seeds, olives and avocados add flavor, texture and mostly unsaturated fats. Use them to make plant-forward meals more satisfying. Include probiotic-rich foods. Unsweetened yogurt, kefir, and cultured cottage cheese provide protein and active cultures. Nondairy options include soy yogurt, fermented vegetables, tempeh and miso.

As you shift from a meat-centered diet toward one centered on plants, be flexible and kind to yourself. Focus on variety: fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds and whole grains. For recipe and menu ideas, the Oldways website is a helpful resource. Meal kits or prepared-food services can also make the transition easier.

Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian and SaddleBrooke resident. Although mostly retired, she remains passionate about sharing nutrition knowledge with others. This article is for general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Consult your medical provider before making lifestyle changes.