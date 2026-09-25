The SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Fitness, Wellness and Recreation Committee is already hard at work planning the exciting 2027 Recreation and Activity Fair. The fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 6 in the MountainView ballrooms.

Club/Org Registration for the Fair will take place in the MountainView Ocotillo room from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2. At that time, clubs/groups will be able to select and pay for their table location. There is a $45 fee per table, which includes the 8-foot table, tablecloth and two chairs. You may pay by cash or check made out to SBHOA#2 at time of registration.

**Please note: Each person may only register for one group and each group may only have one table.**

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The applications will be available on-line and at the HOA-2 Administration Office two weeks prior to the registration event. Please have everything filled out and ready to go ahead of time to speed the process along.

This annual Fair is a great opportunity to showcase your club or organization to the entire community. The fair is open from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. It is a fun and lively opportunity to highlight the diversity of activities available for our residents, and to promote our very active lifestyles. You won’t want to miss this exciting event!

For questions, email Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com.