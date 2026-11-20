Discussions surrounding older adults and health often focus on seniors' physical health. That's understandable, as age-related issues affecting the body can add up over time, making it vital that seniors emphasize a physically active lifestyle that can reduce their risk for an assortment of medical conditions.

But mental health also is an important consideration for older adults, many of whom may be struggling. Anxiety is one mental health issue that affects a significant percentage of older adults. A 2024 study published in the Journal of General and Family Medicine noted that the global prevalence of anxiety symptoms among older adults is 28 percent. That means nearly one in three older adults is experiencing symptoms of anxiety. With so many seniors potentially confronting anxiety, it can be helpful to older adults and their loved ones to learn about the condition, its causes and its signs and symptoms.

Defining Anxiety

The National Council on Aging notes that anxiety is a natural response to many life stressors. But when anxious feelings overwhelm an individual and make daily life more difficult, a person may be experiencing an anxiety disorder. According to the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP), anxiety disorders cause feelings of fear, worry, apprehension, or dread.

What distinguishes anxiety from an anxiety disorder?

The American Psychiatric Association notes occasional anxiety is a normal part of life. But occasional anxiety comes and goes rather quickly, whereas an anxiety disorder is marked by a more persistent level of anxiety that's harder to control. In addition, an anxiety disorder can affect how people interact with others, how they work, and even their overall well-being.

Are there different types of anxiety?

Yes. The AAGP notes that anxiety may be a specific phobia in which a person harbors an intense and irrational fear of a place, thing or event. Social anxiety is another type of disorder that occurs when an individual feels overwhelmingly anxious and self-conscious in the typical social situations people encounter each day. Generalized anxiety disorder is marked by constant worry even when there is little or nothing to cause concern. These are just some of the various types of anxiety.

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What causes an anxiety disorder?

The AAGP notes a number of factors can contribute to an anxiety disorder, including:

Extreme stress or trauma

Bereavement and complicated or chronic grief, which may be of particular concern for older adults dealing with the death of a spouse or a longtime friend

Consumption of alcohol, caffeine or drugs, including prescription or over-the-counter medication

A separate medical condition or illness

Neurodegenerative disorders, such as dementia

How do I know if I or a loved one is experiencing an anxiety disorder?

Seniors are urged to speak to a health care professional if they feel they are overwhelmed by anxiety. Family members also can learn to look for signs of anxiety disorder, which the AAGP notes include:

Excessive worry or fear

Refusing to engage in routine activities or being overly preoccupied with routine

Avoiding social situations

Excessive concern about safety

Physical symptoms such as a racing heart, shallow breathing, trembling, nausea, and/or sweating

Difficulty sleeping or poor sleep

Muscle tension, feeling weak and shaky

Hoarding, which the Cleveland Clinic notes is a distinct mental health condition but also a sign of an underlying anxiety disorder

Depression

Self-medication with alcohol or other central nervous system depressants, including benzodiazepines and barbiturates

There are many ways to treat anxiety disorders in older adults, so seniors should not hesitate to open a dialogue with a health care professional if they feel they are dealing with excessive anxiety. More information can be found at aagponline.org.