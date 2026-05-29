One of the most common questions I hear from clients is, “What can I do at home—or while traveling—to help with pain between sessions?”

What you do between appointments matters just as much as the work we do in the treatment room. Whether you’re managing chronic pain, recovering from an injury, or simply trying to stay comfortable, a few simple tools and habits can make a big difference.

First, a reminder—I am not a doctor, and these suggestions are not meant to diagnose or treat medical conditions. Always consult with your healthcare provider regarding persistent or severe pain.

Before reaching for any tool, pay attention to your body.

Where do you feel tightness?

What movements feel restricted?

When does your pain show up?

Your body gives warning signs long before pain becomes overwhelming. Tight shoulders, tension headaches, hip stiffness or fatigue are all ways your body communicates that it needs support.

Helpful Home Care Tools

There are countless products available, but a few stand out as especially helpful when used correctly.

Thera Cane

A great tool for reaching trigger points in the neck, shoulders, and upper back. It allows you to apply controlled pressure to tight muscles.

Chirp Wheel

Helpful for opening the chest, improving posture, and relieving tension in the mid-back from sitting or traveling.

Massage Guns (Thera Gun-style devices)

These can improve circulation and reduce muscle soreness when used gently. Stronger is not always better aggressive use can irritate already sensitive muscles.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Red Light Therapy Mats

Many people find these beneficial for relaxation, circulation, and reducing overall stiffness.

I tend to be cautious with TENS units and “vibration”. While they may temporarily interrupt pain signals, overuse can sometimes contribute to muscle irritation or fatigue and long-term issues.

What To Do While Traveling

Vacation often includes long drives, flights, different beds, more walking and disrupted routines, all of which can trigger flare-ups.

Pack a few simple essentials:

Massage ball or tennis ball

Mini massage gun

Resistance band

Compression socks

Refillable water bottle

If Pain Flares Up on Vacation

First, don’t panic. A flare-up does not always mean injury. Often, your body is simply overloaded or fatigued. Instead of pushing through:

Slow down

Take breaks

Stretch gently

Use heat or a warm shower

Hydrate well

Prioritize sleep

A few minutes with a massage ball, Thera Cane or gentle stretching can often calm the body before pain escalates.

Also remember that pain is connected to the nervous system. Taking a few deep breaths and calming the body can sometimes help more than people realize.

You do not need complicated routines or expensive equipment to care for your body well. Small daily actions like stretching, breathing, hydration, movement and listening to your body can go a long way toward supporting long-term mobility and reducing pain.

If you are interested in Therapeutic Massage, Wellness Education, Facials or Acupuncture, call Empty Cup Wellness at (520) 639-6987. Empty Cup Wellness is located at 10132 N. Oracle Road, Ste 160, Tucson, AZ 85704, in the business park behind the Fairfield Inn.