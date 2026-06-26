Though citrus season is over, you have many options for vitamin C sources. Vitamin C from food is ideal because nutrients in food work together to support your health. To help you plan, a typical fresh orange has about 70 mg of vitamin C. Here are six foods with more vitamin C than an orange, plus other helpful vitamins and minerals.

Strawberries: A cup provides 85 mg, plus manganese, folate and antioxidant polyphenols that are good for your heart.

A cup provides 85 mg, plus manganese, folate and antioxidant polyphenols that are good for your heart. Pineapples: These are rich in vitamin C, bromelain enzymes, manganese and vitamin B6, all of which help with digestion.

These are rich in vitamin C, bromelain enzymes, manganese and vitamin B6, all of which help with digestion. Yellow Bell Peppers: One large pepper provides more than three times your daily vitamin C needs. They also have vitamin A, potassium and folate, which are good for your eyes.

One large pepper provides more than three times your daily vitamin C needs. They also have vitamin A, potassium and folate, which are good for your eyes. Papayas: One cup of this tropical fruit provides 85 mg of vitamin C and is packed with vitamin A, lycopene and fiber, all of which help support the immune system.

One cup of this tropical fruit provides 85 mg of vitamin C and is packed with vitamin A, lycopene and fiber, all of which help support the immune system. Tomato Juice: A shelf-stable option, a 6-ounce can contains 90 mg of vitamin C. It’s also rich in lycopene, potassium, vitamin A and vitamin K, which help keep your bones healthy.

A shelf-stable option, a 6-ounce can contains 90 mg of vitamin C. It’s also rich in lycopene, potassium, vitamin A and vitamin K, which help keep your bones healthy. Cauliflower: A favorite on vegetable trays, one-sixth of a head provides 93 mg of vitamin C. It’s also high in choline, fiber, vitamin K and glucosinolates, which support your cells’ health.

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for vitamin C is 90 mg, enough to prevent scurvy. However, the Linus Pauling Institute suggests getting at least 400 mg is ideal. Many people get about half of this from their regular diet.

To help close the gap between your food intake and the recommended vitamin C level, consider a supplement. Choose one with a USP seal for quality. Since the body absorbs up to 200 mg at once, it's best to split your doses. For instance, taking 500 mg at once results in about 73 percent absorption, or 365 mg.

Vitamin C Surprise

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Vitamin C is an antioxidant that breaks down when exposed to air or heat. To get the most from your food, use it soon after cutting. One study at ASU found that orange juice labeled as containing 70 mg of vitamin C per cup contained only 40 mg.

Six Reasons to Optimize Vitamin C Intake

Your body can’t store vitamin C, so you need to get it daily to support these important functions:

Immune System: Vitamin C is an important antioxidant that supports your immune system by boosting the production and function of white blood cells, such as phagocytes and lymphocytes, which fight infections. It also strengthens your skin’s barrier and protects immune cells from damage caused by germs. Collagen Production: Your body needs vitamin C to make collagen. It helps enzymes that stabilize collagen molecules. This is important for maintaining the strength of your skin, blood vessels, tendons, ligaments, cartilage and bones, as well as for healing wounds. Heart Disease Prevention: Vitamin C can lower your risk of heart disease by protecting your blood vessels from damage, helping them relax and widen and supporting healthy blood pressure. It also helps prevent LDL ("bad") cholesterol from forming plaque in your arteries. Brain Health: Your brain holds some of the highest levels of vitamin C in your body. Vitamin C protects brain cells from damage and helps with brain signaling. It’s also needed to turn dopamine into norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that affects focus, mood and mental function. Reduce the Risk of Pneumonia: Vitamin C is abundant in your lungs, where it helps protect against germs that cause infections. Getting enough vitamin C can lower your chances of getting serious lung infections like pneumonia, especially if you don’t usually get much vitamin C or are under a lot of physical stress. While vitamin C may not prevent a cold, taking it regularly can help the body recover from symptoms more quickly. Research indicates it can reduce symptom duration by 8 percent to 14 percent in both adults and children and lessen severity.

Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Although mostly retired, she remains passionate about sharing her nutritional knowledge with others. Always consult your medical provider before making lifestyle changes.