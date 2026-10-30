Most of us think about preventing falls, but there is another important question: If you fall, do you know how to get up safely?

Falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults and can happen to anyone, even active, healthy people. While many falls result in bruises or soreness, others can lead to broken bones, head injuries, loss of confidence and a fear of leaving home.

The risk of falling increases with age. National studies estimate that approximately 20 to 25 percent of adults ages 60 to 70 experience a fall each year. For those ages 70–80, the risk rises to about 25 to 35 percent. Adults ages 80 to 90 may face a fall risk of 35 to 50 percent, and for those over age 90, more than half will experience a fall during a given year.

Because falls are so common, it is wise to have a plan before one happens.

If you fall and are not seriously injured, try to remain calm. Take a few moments to assess whether you have pain, dizziness or signs of injury. If you feel capable of moving, roll onto your side and then onto your hands and knees. Crawl to a sturdy chair or stable piece of furniture. Place your hands on the seat, bring one foot forward into a kneeling position, and slowly push yourself up, turning so you can sit in the chair.

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If you suspect an injury, cannot get up, or feel weak, call for help and stay as comfortable as possible until assistance arrives.

A few simple precautions can make a difference:

Keep a phone or medical alert device within reach.

Practice balance and strength exercises regularly.

Remove tripping hazards such as loose rugs and electrical cords.

Install grab bars in bathrooms and good lighting throughout the home.

Review medications with your healthcare provider, as some can affect balance.

How Senior Village Can Help

While Senior Village cannot respond to emergencies, we can help members reduce their risk of falls and prepare for the unexpected. Volunteers can assist with simple household tasks that improve safety, such as changing hard-to-reach light bulbs or moving small items that create tripping hazards. Perhaps most importantly, Senior Village helps members stay connected. Having a network of neighbors, volunteers, and staff who know you and care about your well-being can make it easier to ask for help before a small problem becomes a crisis. Sometimes a simple conversation can help identify solutions before a fall occurs. If you would like information about home safety, community resources, or ways to remain independent as you age, visit our website at seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042.