I think it’s time for a good laugh. Life can throw a lot of curve balls your way. So, a friend sent me the following quotes, and I wanted to share them with you.

Just once, I want a username and password prompt to say, "Close enough."

I'm a multitasker. I can listen, ignore and forget all at the same time!

People who wonder if the glass is half empty or half full miss the point. The glass is refillable.

I don't have grey hair. I have wisdom highlights.

I don't trip; I do random gravity checks.

One minute you're young and fun. Next, you're turning down the car stereo to see better.

I came. I saw. I forgot what I was doing. Retraced my steps. Got lost on the way back. Now I have no idea what's going on.

I don't always go the extra mile, but when I do it's because I missed my exit.

I may not be that funny or athletic or good looking or smart or talented... I forgot where I was going with this.

Never sing in the shower! Singing leads to dancing, dancing leads to slipping and slipping leads to paramedics seeing you naked.

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I see people my age mountain climbing. I feel good just getting my leg through my underwear without losing my balance.

Retirement to do list: Wake up. - I Nailed it

Practical Ways to Increase Laughter

Watch or listen to comedy: Stand-up specials, sitcoms or funny podcasts can trigger genuine laughter.

Spend time with humorous people: Socializing with friends or family who make you laugh increases daily joy.

Practice laughing at yourself: Finding humor in personal mistakes reduces stress and promotes self-compassion.

Over the years, there are a group of us that gather at the HOA-1 pool, to “exercise”, but more than, that it is a social connection. Every so often, we decide to have a water gun fight. The age range of the group is 60’s to 90’s. It’s been my observation that yes, this is a physical activity, but also there is a lot of laughter. It is seniors enjoying a child’s activity.

Laughter is far more than a simple expression of joy it is a vital, biologically and socially significant mechanism that enhances health, strengthens relationships and improves emotional resilience. By intentionally embracing humor and seeking opportunities to laugh, individuals can enrich their lives, foster well-being and cultivate deeper connections with others.

Beyond physical benefits, laughter serves as a powerful emotional regulation tool. Stanford University’s Lifestyle Medicine program notes that regular laughter can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. The neurochemical changes triggered by laughing release endorphins, our body’s natural mood elevators, creating an immediate sense of well-being.

Cognitive function also benefits from laughter. By reducing cortisol levels, laughter supports a healthier hippocampus, the brain region responsible for learning and memory.

What I have experienced is when we engage in laughter, we feel lighter, freer, more open to connection and creativity.

Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke is an independent writer and speaker. Email: spiritualoccasions@outlook.com.