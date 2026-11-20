December has a way of filling every available space. Calendars are filled with gatherings and errands. Counters fill with gifts waiting to be wrapped. Our minds fill with reminders, expectations and the pressure to make the season special.

Then, before we have put away the decorations, another message arrives: It is time to improve yourself.

Exercise more. Eat better. Get organized. Become a new you.

But before asking what you should add next year, consider a different question: What are you ready to put down?

Notice What You Are Carrying

Many of us have become very good at carrying things: responsibilities, family traditions and the details that keep life moving. We may also carry guilt about resting, expectations we never consciously chose, and stories about who we are supposed to be.

Some of these things matter deeply. Others remain because we have never stopped to reconsider them.

Perhaps you still host a gathering that once brought you joy but now leaves you exhausted. Perhaps you keep postponing something meaningful until everyone else’s needs are met. You can appreciate what something once meant while recognizing that it may need to change.

Make a Little Room

At Empty Cup, our philosophy is simple: “Empty what no longer serves. Choose what comes next.”

Our time, attention and energy have limits. When every space is occupied, even something wonderful can feel like another demand.

Making room might mean simplifying a holiday meal, accepting help or releasing an unrealistic expectation about your body or productivity.

Start with one thing. A small change can give you room to notice what you need.

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Bring Curiosity into the New Year

Beginning with an empty cup also means staying open to learning.

We hear familiar advice and think, “I already know that.” Yet knowing an idea is different from understanding how it applies to our lives today.

You may know strength matters, but what would you like to feel stronger doing? You may understand the value of rest, but what makes it difficult to pause?

Sometimes what we need to release is the belief that we already have the answer—or that we are too old to try something new.

Give Yourself a December Pause

Before writing your January goals, take ten quiet minutes and ask:

What is taking more energy than it gives?

What am I holding onto because I think I should?

What would I like to make room for?

What is one small choice I can make now?

Perhaps you want a weekly walk with a friend, time for a hobby or an evening without plans. Choose something that fits your life today.

As this year closes, consider more than what you accomplished. Think about what you learned, what you endured, and what you now understand about yourself. You can enter January with one honest priority and enough room to begin.

Before deciding what to add, choose one thing you are ready to set down. Leave a little space in your cup. See what belongs there next.

Heidi Overman is a Licensed Massage Therapist and Integrative Health & Wellness Coach and owner of Empty Cup Wellness in Oro Valley. For more information, visit emptycupwellness.com.