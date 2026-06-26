Are you organized, detail-oriented and enjoy working with others to make a positive impact in the SaddleBrooke community? Join our fun and experienced team as Treasurer for the SaddleBrooke Health Fair Planning Committee! This part-time volunteer position is ideal for someone who enjoys organization, financial tracking and teamwork. Interest in health and wellness is a plus, but not required.

Responsibilities include:

Work with the Committee Chair to prepare the annual operating budget

Process committee remittances

Work with the Vendor Coordinator to deposit receipts

Prepare monthly and annual financial reports

Review and reconcile bank statements

Prepare required federal notices for tax-exempt organizations

Maintain financial records and coordinate annual financial review activities

Attend monthly committee planning meetings February to October

Perform other committee-related duties as needed

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Become part of a dedicated team helping support the health and wellness of our SaddleBrooke community while using your skills in a meaningful way. SaddleBrooke Health Fair is an annual event for all of the community. This year, it will be held at the MountainView Ballroom on Saturday, October 17. Interested and want more information? Email Anne at sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com.

Join us and help make a difference in our community!