Regarding greetings, Merry Christmas is perhaps the most recognized, with cards, banners and advertisements shouting the phrase to unaware bystanders from the minute the winter season starts. Inevitably, the phrase's origins have been lost in the pop culture whirlpool, with people concentrating more on current Christmas controversies than linguistic history. However, Merry Christmas' unique connections to Puritanism, the British elite and modern capitalism make for quite the interesting Christmas tale.

According to the historical record, the seasonal salutation, "Merry Christmas," has concrete origins that date back to as early as 1534. In a letter written by the imprisoned Bishop of Rochester, John Fisher, to Thomas Cromwell and dated December 22, 1534, the lines "wishes him a merry Christmas" is included, indicating that Tudor England was not only familiar with the term, but actively using the phrase as a seasonal greeting. A few decades later, in the 1565 Hereford Municipal Manuscript, an English admiral wrote the lines "And thus I commit you to God, who sends you a Merry Christmas." This shows that Merry Christmas, at the very least, appeared in the 16th century.

There aren't many documented changes to the use of Merry Christmas as a seasonal phrase until the beginning of the 19th century, when the performance of Christmas traditions started becoming solidified across Europe and the United States. Charles Dickens had a significant hand in these practices as his enormously popular novel, A Christmas Carol, was published in 1843 and helped revitalize the phrase Merry Christmas among his avid readers while creating many of the Christmas customs you celebrate today.

I'm personally realizing that meaningful holidays aren't about the sparkle as much as they are about the special. Here's trusting your holiday glitters and gleams with the meaning of peace on earth filled with joy.

Following are some holiday wishes…

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

‘There are so many ways to celebrate the season. Here's trusting yours is full of love!’

‘Merry everything!’

‘Whatever you're celebrating this season, I trust your festivities are full of joy!’

‘Celebrate with love and happiness this year!’

“No matter what reason you're celebrating this season, I trust it's the best holiday ever!”

‘Whatever you're celebrating, be happy and merry this holiday season!’

‘Wishing you peace in every kind of holiday celebration!’

‘Happy anything you celebrate!’

‘Have a happy holiday season and a wonderful new year!”

“This is the is a special time of the year! Happy everything!”

Happy Kwanzaa! Blessed Solstice! Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! No matter what holiday you celebrate, I'm wishing you a wonderful one shared with those you love.

Thank you for all your kind emails this past year and also many of you personally shared you enjoyed reading my articles.

Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke is an independent writer and speaker representing all faiths, her focus is “inclusive.” Email her at spiritualoccasions@outlook.com.