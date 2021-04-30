Ahh… Paraffin Treatments. They feel so good when having a manicure or pedicure. Your hands and feet feel smooth and refreshed. Do you know why you feel so much better after that paraffin treatment and what other body parts can benefit from it?
At the National Holistic Institute, I was taught how to use paraffin as a tool, not only to help my clients, but also as a way to keep my own hands, feet and joints healthy and pain free.
In my practice, I use hot paraffin for many different issues, and it can be remarkably effective in alleviating pain from:
- Arthritis
- Bursitis
- Chronic Joint Inflammation
- It also helps sooth dry cracked skin!
Paraffin is a drug free option, and the penetrating heat therapy also relaxes sore, tired muscles, relieves stiffness and helps with muscle spasms. It can be twice as beneficial, because hot paraffin wax therapy stimulates circulation, while also moisturizing and nourishing dry skin.
How does it work?
Paraffin uses intense heat therapy, which like other heat therapies, increase blood flow, relaxes muscles and decreases stiffness. However, the added bonus is that the wax hardens creating a shell that traps the heat in with no place to go except down into the surface below. The heat generated also opens the pores in the skin allowing topical products to penetrate deeper into the skin’s layers, which make the products more effective.
Paraffin treatments can be used on the hands, elbows, shoulders, back, feet, knees and more. It can be a great addition to your massage. Not only does paraffin exfoliate the skin and gives deeper moisturizing treatment, it also helps with deep pain relief and relieves those sore, tired muscles.
