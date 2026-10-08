“It could have simply died of old age, since it is certainly old, but the photographs from November of 2025 don’t indicate any signs of decline. The arms are mostly pointed up and appear to be healthy,” said Don Swann, a retired biologist who spent nearly all of his career at Saguaro National Park.

“I see the usual signs of aging such as epidermal browning in places, but it’s not bad," he said. "I don’t see any signs of oozing black liquid, which is sometimes called bacterial necrosis and indicates that the saguaro is not healthy and may be dying.”

It’s not unheard of for powerful winds from summertime microbursts to topple multiple saguaros at once. One such “blow-down event” in 2023 knocked down or damaged about 1,200 of the cactuses in the Tucson Mountains District of Saguaro National Park, and Swann said a storm in mid-September of this year claimed 10 to 20 more in the same general vicinity.

“One thing about a saguaro with so many large arms is that the base is carrying a tremendous amount of weight, which would make it susceptible to falling or breaking,” he said. “The (Catalina State Park) saguaro was leaning in November, but it didn’t lean over and fall — it snapped.”

The fallen giant is located less than a quarter of a mile from another “granddaddy,” just off the Romero Ruins Trail, that drew a flurry of media attention in August 2022 when it collapsed after a monsoon storm.