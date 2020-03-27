Dr. Gordon Grado established a new program for the treatment of prostate cancer while Chairman of the Radiation Oncology Department of Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. Tomotherapy is now used for several cancers, and Southwest Oncology Center in Phoenix is the longest freestanding radiation therapy center in the Valley.
Conventional radiation can be delivered from only a few directions. Tomotherapy allows better imaging and it targets the tumor while protecting the surrounding area. Technology is not sufficient in itself. The experience to deliver the treatment makes the difference and, led by Dr. Grado, Southwest Oncology doctors have a combined experience of 100 years at Radiation Therapy.
Dr. Grado pioneered the use of ultrasound and fluoroscopic guidance to place “seeds” of tiny radioactive sources directly into the prostate. Tomotherapy is now being used in other cancers where targeting of the tumor and protection of the surrounding tissue is essential.
Dr. Grado came to Arizona from Iowa to develop and head the Radiation Oncology Center at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale. He later founded Southwest Oncology Centers, with four locations in Arizona, two offices in the Midwest and four centers in Latin America. He teaches and has developed brachytherapy (seeds) programs worldwide.
Dr. Grado holds academic appointments at several institutions, including Mayo Clinic, the National Cancer Institute in Mexico and the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. He served on the governor’s task for Prostate Cancer and is a Fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology and a Fellow of the American College of Radiology. He serves on the board of Adelante Healthcare and formed the first center to support cancer care in the underfunded and uninsured community.
SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Gordon Grado, Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The MountainView Bar & Grill offers a special limited menu on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom. For more information about the schedule of Health Night Out and other health-related events in SaddleBrooke, go to our website at www.sbseniors.org.