Arizona has no shortage of monuments to the departed, but few roadside memorials are quite as entertainingly Western as the one honoring Tom Mix, the original King of the Cowboys. Located along State Highway 79, the Pinal Pioneer Parkway, approximately 18 miles south of Florence, the memorial marks the spot where Hollywood's most celebrated silent-film cowboy met his untimely end. It is a fitting destination for anyone who enjoys a little history, beautiful desert scenery and the occasional reminder that even the toughest cowboy should pay attention to highway construction signs.

Tom Mix was born in Pennsylvania on January 6, 1880. His father taught him to ride horses, and the young Tom developed the skills of a genuine horseman. He eventually worked as a cowboy in Oklahoma, participated in Wild West shows and became involved in the emerging motion-picture industry. His Hollywood career began in 1909, when movie producers discovered that a fellow who could ride, rope and look handsome in a ten-gallon hat was a valuable commodity.

Mix became one of the first major Western movie stars. During his career, he appeared in hundreds of films, establishing a template for the cinematic cowboy that would influence generations of actors. His screen persona featured colorful clothing, remarkable horsemanship, spectacular stunts and a moral code that made him considerably more dependable than many of the politicians and villains he encountered.

His faithful ride, Tony the Wonder Horse, was practically a star in his own right. Tony performed daring leaps, chased villains and rescued his rider with an enthusiasm that would have exhausted an ordinary horse. Together, Tom and Tony represented a Western ideal in which good triumphed over evil, the hero always got his man, and the horse apparently never needed a vet.

Mix was enormously popular during the silent-film era and reportedly earned as much as $17,000 a week. That was serious money in the 1920s, even if it did not quite cover the cost of maintaining a Hollywood mansion, several marriages, and a stable of horses. His flamboyant screen image helped define the Western genre, influencing such later stars as Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and John Wayne.

Unfortunately, Hollywood's transition to talking pictures was not kind to Mix. Silent-film stars who had relied upon dramatic gestures and heroic expressions suddenly needed to deliver dialogue. Mix made his last movie in 1935 and subsequently toured with circuses and Wild West shows. He continued to enjoy celebrity, although his career was no longer galloping along at full speed.

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On October 12, 1940, Mix was driving his bright-yellow 1937 Cord Phaeton from Tucson toward Florence. The automobile was an impressive machine, capable of speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Unfortunately, the road ahead was undergoing repairs, and a bridge over a wash (since named the Tom Mix Wash) was obstructed. Mix apparently failed to heed the warnings and his automobile crashed into the wash and overturned. A heavy aluminum suitcase from the back seat struck him, breaking his neck. He was 60 years old.

The irony is difficult to overlook. A man who had survived countless cinematic gunfights, horseback pursuits, and spectacular stunts was killed by a suitcase.

The memorial erected in 1947 by the Pinal County Historical Society is a stone monument topped by a metal sculpture of a saddled, riderless horse. The monument's inscription commemorates Mix's contribution to preserving memories of the Old West. Visitors can stop at the roadside rest area, enjoy the surrounding desert, and contemplate the career of a man who helped make the cowboy an American icon. The memorial is also an eBird Hotspot, with relatively minor participation. Just 84 birders have logged seventy-three species on sixty-eight checklists, although some of the species are unusual as are some of the birders. Crested Caracara, Zone-tailed and Ferruginous Hawks, Canyon Wren and Townsend’s Solitaire have been recorded. The observers include birding guides, biologists and a software engineer who works on the Merlin app.

The Tom Mix memorial offers a combination of Hollywood history and desert wildlife. The cowboy's career may have ended abruptly, but his legacy remains embedded in the American imagination. And while Tony the Wonder Horse stands forever riderless atop the monument, the birds continue their daily routines, apparently unconcerned about wonder horses, memorials or the fate of silent screen actors.

If you have questions or comments about SaddleBrooke’s birds, or to receive emailed information about local birding from Bob and Prudy, call (520) 330-0366 or email bobandpru@gmail.com. Previously published articles can be found online at birdingthebrookeandbeyond.com.