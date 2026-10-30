The University of Arizona, Cooperative Extension, Southeast Pinal County Master Gardeners invite you to attend our Community Education presentation titled, “Water Conservation and Choosing the Correct Plants for Pinal County” on Wednesday, November 18 at 1 p.m. at SaddleBrooke Ranch, in the Sol Ballroom, located at 31143 S. Amenity Drive in Oracle, Arizona 85623.

Do you find yourself thinking about water conservation? Want to help conserve water and still have a beautiful landscape? Please join us when Carianne will share information about practices for water conservation and advice on the best plants to choose for your landscape. There will be a handout she has created to help guide you to choose the best plants for our area.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Carianne is a native plant expert with over 25 years of natural resource experience, spanning government, private and non-profit sectors. She has become a well-known advocate for native plant conservation and restoration and has conducted projects large and small throughout the region.

Bring your questions! We hope to see you there!