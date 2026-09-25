Wildfire is a danger across Arizona, so everyone must be prepared in the event of a catastrophic wildfire. Other incidents, including a gas leak, major flood or criminal activity, could also lead to evacuating our community. When facing an evacuation, do you and your family know what to do and where to go?

Get in the habit of refilling your gas tank when it’s half full. Create a checklist for items to include in your GO bag and in your critical documents box.

Arizona’s READY, SET, GO program outlines how officials will notify residents of when they need to evacuate. This information would be broadcast by local media outlets, sent to residents via PENS notifications and sent through an email blast from the SaddleBrooke office. Evacuation decisions would be made by Golder Ranch Fire District, Pinal County Sheriff or perhaps even SaddleBrooke management.

If you get a READY notice, get your emergency supplies and valuables loaded in your vehicle, check your car’s fuel level and gather those last-minute items including pet carriers, medication, a cooler for perishable food. Check your home’s exterior for items that need to be secured or stored in your garage.

Consider beating the rush by evacuating early. SET is a good time to go, particularly to help avoid bumper-to-bumper evacuation traffic. When you leave, close doors and windows and lock exterior doors. Consider turning off the gas and electric.

Take only those items you would need for a few days and “irreplaceables” including your critical documents box, medication, keys, computers and phones, credit cards and cash. Make sure your pets are safe in their carriers and secured in the vehicle before you open the garage door.

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When evacuating SaddleBrooke all routes lead to Oracle Road, explained SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Community Safety Coordinator Sean Vickers:

SaddleBrooke Boulevard west to Oracle Road;

Acacia Hills to Lago Del Oro and then west to Oracle Road;

Catalina Hills Drive to SaddleBrooke Boulevard and west to Oracle Road; or

Country Club Drive south to the Edwin Road Gate and west to Oracle Road.

You might need to take a different evacuation route from your normal route. We expect county sheriff’s deputies would be in place to direct traffic either north or south, depending on the emergency situation, added Vickers. Within SaddleBrooke proper, Patrol staff would assist Sheriff’s deputies in traffic control and door-to-door notification, if needed, he said.

Once you evacuate SaddleBrooke, consider a gathering spot to regroup. One option is the Basha’s parking lot in Catalina. While it has places to eat and restroom facilities as well as a gas station, this area is likely to be crowded with others with a similar idea.

Another option is the Tangerine Marketplace at Tangerine and Oracle Road. Other options are located further south or west. Officials may make evacuation centers available.

Heading north presents fewer nearby opportunities for food, gas and restrooms. Ensuring your car has fuel, and you have water and a few snacks can make your evacuation easier.