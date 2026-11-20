The SaddleBrooke Fruit Pickers (SBFP) are preparing for another season of fun, comradery and enjoyment that comes from helping fellow SaddleBrooke residents with their citrus harvest. SaddleBrooke citrus is some of the best in the Tucson area. Our trees are mature, particularly in the older HOA-1 area, which translates to high-yield trees and high-quality fruit.

The SBFP is an informal group of citrus-loving residents who have been getting together for a half-dozen years during the SaddleBrooke citrus harvest season to provide the free service of fruit picking to SaddleBrooke residents. Their mission is two-fold;

Provide the SaddleBrooke community an easily accessible resource to harvest the citrus fruit being grown in the community; and

Provide the less fortunate and those in need in the greater Tucson area with the quality citrus fruit that grows in the SaddleBrooke community.

Our fruit donors are residents of SaddleBrooke that want to donate their citrus fruit but may not have the ability to pick their fruit or have so much fruit they cannot use and don’t want to see it go to waste. Many of the residents that have SBFP pick for them have been part of the team year after year; they’ve become our friends and go to source of fruit.

The primary recipients of SaddleBrooke fruit are non-profit organizations in Tucson. The list includes The Gospel Rescue Mission, Mammoth Tri Community Food Bank, Hawser Impact Food Bank, Interfaith Community Services Food Bank on Ina Road, Lend a Hand in downtown Tucson, and Primavera Foundation. Boxes are also delivered within SaddleBrooke to the Catalina Hills Fire Station, the SaddleBrooke Fire Station, Mini-Mart, Desert Pharmacy, HOA-1, Mountain View Country Club and DesertView Center. At times of excess fruit, SBFP workers take boxes to place curbside at their homes for residents.

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Beginning in late January and through April, the SBFP gather together on Saturdays with a plan for the fruit picking effort for the day. The group of 20 or so is typically out picking for three to four hours, up to 20 locations throughout SaddleBrooke. The fruit is transported to the garage of one of the group’s founders, Dotti McKee, where it is sorted and re-boxed for delivery. Delivery is made by the SBFP to the recipients within the next few days.

If you are a SaddleBrooke resident and have fruit trees that you are unable to harvest yourself or need help harvesting, or you simply would like to donate the fruit to the Tucson community, please contact SBFP. Email Dotti McKee at dottimck@gmail.com or send a text to (703) 795-6499 or contact Tina Dunham-Bars via by email at moclipsclammer@gmail.com or send a text to (253) 370-5502. Please, no phone calls.

If you are not sure your fruit is ripe, please contact us and we’ll be more than happy to come look at your trees to determine if green fruit should stay on the trees until ready to harvest. Many of our recipients will not take unripe fruit, so it is important to be sure the fruit is ripe and can be donated.

To join the fun and become a SBFP, email Corey Loyd via at gcoreyloyd@msn.com or send a text to (907) 227.1133, and he will put you on our volunteer list. The commitment is only a couple of hours of your winter Saturdays with fun, friendship and fruit as part of our volunteer team.